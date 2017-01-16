If we really want to restore traditional values to our culture – we can’t rely on the Republicans or the Democrats. It’s going to be up to us – the folks Hillary Clinton called a “basket of deplorables.”

My new book, “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again,” is a handbook to how we can reclaim our American heritage and how we can fight back against Social Justice Warriors and secular humanists.

Yes. We elected Donald Trump. We saved the Supreme Court. And we're going to defend American sovereignty. But winning was just the beginning. My book offers practical advice on fighting and winning the war on traditional values.

My book has been endorsed by a who's who of deplorable Americans including Duck Commander Phil Robertson, Dr. Robert Jeffress, Janet Parshall and Don Wilton, Billy Graham’s pastor.

Governor Mike Huckabee wrote: "The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again" should be required reading for every high school student and every patriot in America. Page after page Todd reminds us that every generation has a responsibility to defend our freedom. Todd delivers a dose of deep-fried reality served up with a heaping helping of his signature Southern humor."

And that's how we're going to do it, America -- with the Bible in one hand and a hefty dose of humor in the other, I show you how we can be Happy Warriors!

Click here to get a personally-autographed, limited edition hard cover edition of "The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again."

The soft cover edition is available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.