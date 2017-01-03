Eight years ago, Democrats convened this day on Capitol Hill to usher in a Congress that would work hand in hand with an incoming Democratic White House. They had lots of things they could have done. But they chose to focus on ObamaCare.

Today, on January 3, the GOP can begin rolling that back. The GOP can begin rolling back Dodd-Frank. The GOP can begin rolling back Lilly-Ledbetter. The GOP can begin defunding Planned Parenthood. The GOP can begin setting up another generation of conservative leadership on the United States Supreme Court.

Eight years ago, the Democrats said they’d never let a crisis go to waste. They pitted American against American to advance a divisive agenda without consensus. They did not think they needed it.

Even today, the Democrats think they are unaccountable and the election was stolen from them. They have not recognized that they lost the trust of the American people. They have not recognized they tried to force Americans to embrace a radical agenda contrary to American norms. Now they can watch as the GOP undoes all their advances.

Make no mistake, there will be claims of “overreach.” Anything the GOP does will be attributed to overreach. But the GOP promised to repeal ObamaCare. It must. The GOP promised to protect coal miners and the energy sector. It must. The GOP promised to free up the states to be engines of innovation. It must.

The GOP must seize now on its gains. The Democrats were willing to throw away their majority in the name of permanent political change. The GOP should make sure every last bit of it is unraveled.

