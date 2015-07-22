If you, like me, live in a large city with ethnically distinct neighborhoods, you may have noticed something that always catches my eye. Drive down the humble street where the Nicaraguans cluster, with their fabulous churrasco houses, or the one where the Cubans have their hole-in-the-wall night clubs that host heartbreakingly good orchestras visiting from Cuba, and you won’t fail to see the discrete facade of the local Planned Parenthood office.

I suppose when you are running a Planned Parenthood abortion mill, liberally funded by government grants and the people’s taxes, you are making so much money aborting minority children, you can afford to make just a little profit selling their body parts. - Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie

The tax funded abortion behemoth has a strong presence in minority neighborhoods. By some estimates, almost 80 percent of their clinics are located in them. They would say women there need their compassionate care. But of course, at a Planned Parenthood clinic, what you mostly find is abortion masquerading as compassion.

Margaret Sanger, the founder, would be happy with the results of her work. She was an avowed eugenecist and once referred to blacks and immigrants as “human weeds, reckless breeders, spawning … human beings who never should have been born.” I’m sure she would be pleased to know that the location of these clinics ensure that a high proportion of the over 300,000 abortions the company performs each year eliminate brown and black children.

I’ve long been disgusted with the racism of the abortion industry in the United States, especially since I am funding it (against my will) as a taxpayer. My disgust, however, turned to revulsion this week, when I saw a video that literally left me speechless.

Deborah Nucatola, the company’s senior director of medical services, was caught on undercover video cheerfully detailing how she carefully crushes different parts of living fetuses, in order to leave certain other parts, like livers and hearts, intact. Nucatola and other late term abortionists across the country do this so they can sell those parts to research centers. Legs are easy, apparently, because you can deliver those first!

It’s hard to square her blithe tone and obvious enjoyment of her cabernet sauvignon with the gruesome topic. But I suppose if that is the macabre environment you work in, day in and day out, the most ghastly practices become a matter of habit.

And it’s ghastly to talk about “doing a seventeen weeker” the way she does. That’s how she describes dismembering a 17 week old fetus. Of course, I can’t help but think of my time in the NICU while in medical school. Each crib held a delicate, sensitive, tiny baby, many born not long after that. It was deeply affecting to see the sad but hopeful fathers and mothers that visited daily, who could not touch their children but only clutch the sides of the incubators and stare.

I guess I can’t expect Nucatola, in her profession, to think of small babies like an NICU doctor, nurse, or parent does. But I can expect her to follow the law. Federal law prohibits the commercial trafficking of fetal tissue for profit. She knows this, so she explains that when the research centers pay for the tissue she was careful not to crush, they “want to come to a number that doesn’t look like they’re making money… If they can do a little better than break even … they are happy to do that.”

I suppose when you are running a Planned Parenthood abortion mill, liberally funded by government grants and the people’s taxes, you are making so much money aborting minority children, you can afford to make just a little profit selling their body parts.

While Nucatola’s frankness is appalling, it has done our country a great service. It has clarified just how sick the abortion industry is, and how effective Planned Parenthood has been in fulfilling its founder’s mission. They’ve not only eradicated millions of “weeds,” they’ve maximized their profits in a hundred repugnant ways.

Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie specializes in radiology in the Miami area and serves on the advisory board for The Catholic Association.

