Recently there’s been a controversy swirling around Sooper Mexican and his profane tweets on Twitter, which resulted in a Latino Rebels critique “Where Have You Gone Sooper Mexican?”

Sooper Mexican savagely attacked Cafe Con Leche Republicans for our support of immigration reform, for example calling us “maricones” (“homosexuals”) and “pendejos”, a particularly vulgar word never used in polite conversation (rhymes with “grass” and “poles”). Sooper Mexican’s vulgarity from behind a WWF style mask of anonymity embarrasses all conservatives, not just Hispanic conservatives.

In Reagan’s ‘big tent’ not all Republicans need to march ‘lock step’ on every issue, but as long as Republicans are ‘in step’ on most issues, we can come together to win elections, and iron out policy differences later. - Bob Quasius

Last October, Café Con Leche Republicans skewered Eva Longoria for her vulgar tweet calling any woman or minority “stupid” for voting for “racist/misogynistic” Mitt Romney. Unlike Sooper Mexican, Eva Longoria deserves credit for promptly apologizing for her retweet, a mistake she hasn’t repeated.

We don’t agree much with Eva Longoria’s politics, but she’s worked tirelessly on immigration reform. People on both sides of the aisle need to work together on finding practical solutions to difficult issues. Eva Longoria has shown us she has class; we can’t say the same for Sooper Mexican.

A vigorous debate over immigration reform is nothing new and should be welcomed. A healthy democracy hammers out solutions on the anvil of controversy. There are Republicans on both sides of the immigration debate who work hard and interact respectfully with their opponents.

“The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally – not a 20 percent traitor.” – Ronald Reagan

Various polls peg Republican support for immigration reform including a path to citizenship at 75 percent, but ironically it’s a shrill part of the 25 percent opposition that accuses the 75 percent majority of being RINOS, traitors, etc., and drives many moderates in Congress to the sidelines on immigration reform.

“If you can't win elections, you can't govern.” – Rick Perry

Historically Republicans have always found the ‘big tent’ concept a winning strategy. In Reagan’s ‘big tent’ not all Republicans need to march ‘lock step’ on every issue, but as long as Republicans are ‘in step’ on most issues, we can come together to win elections, and iron out policy differences later.

However, how can Reagan’s ‘big tent’ work when someone is machine gunning others inside that ‘big tent’? I cannot recount how many times I have been called a “RINO”(Republican in Name Only), open borders liberal”, “traitor”, “treasonous”, “Obama lover,” “progressive,” “illegal immigration supporter”, and countless other insults because I support immigration reform over mass deportations.

Sooper Mexican represents a disturbing trend that sadly, has taken hold in the Republican Party: the lack of civil political discourse. Bloggers, radio show hosts, and even many elected officials have seen personal benefit in polarizing and demeaning anyone who disagrees with them, and creating conflict to generate attention for themselves.

This lack of civility isn’t just directed to Democrats or liberals; as we have seen first-hand, fellow Republicans are unfairly being labeled RINOS, and in our case, subjected to profane treatment. It may generate more readers for their blog or support for their personal political ambitions in the short term, but in the long run, it undermines the party and alienates average Americans who would vote Republican but are repulsed by their behavior.

Sooper Mexican’s views on immigration are representative of just 8 percent of Hispanics, but his willingness to toe an ideological line has made him popular among some conservatives, especially the tea party.

Recent years have been difficult for Hispanic Republicans, as the rhetoric and demand for strict ideological purity on immigration has driven many from the party. Moreover, Democrats seek to put women and minorities into ideological boxes and criticize any woman or minority who strays from their box, which is just as unfair.

“Latinos are Republicans — they just don't know it yet.” – Ronald Reagan

Hispanics have low turnout rates at election time and are under-represented on voter rolls. Rhetoric from both parties suppress voting by conservative Hispanics, which skews election results towards the left and reinforces the false narrative that Hispanics, and especially Hispanic immigrant, are natural Democrat voters, when poll after poll by Pew Research shows over 60 percent of Hispanics are center-right.