Kim Kardashian accused of stealing logo for new 'Vibes' fragrance

The Kardashians are no strangers to lawsuits, and it seems Kim is the latest target.

The reality star recently launched a new perfume called “Vibes” and is now being sued for allegedly stealing the logo from another company, TMZ reports.

Kim’s KKW Fragrance comes in a black bottle shaped like a chat bubble with the word “vibes” written inside.

Vibes Media, a Chicago-based marketing company, is suing the beauty mogul for her unauthorized use of the logo, according to TMZ. They are seeking damages and want all the reaming “Vibes” perfumes destroyed.

Kim was previously accused of stealing the inspiration for her KKW “Body” perfume bottle. The design was made to look like a bust of Kardashian’s naked torso, but critics were quick to point out the similarity to Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique, which was released in 1993.

Even Gaultier, himself, commented on the resemblance by posting a photo of his design on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “Keeping up with the fragrance news!”