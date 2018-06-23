Jenna Ortega sports ‘I do care’ jacket to awards show, protests Melania Trump

Teen star Jenna Ortega took a shot at First Lady Melania Trump with her look at the Radio Disney Music Awards on June 22, sporting a bespoke military jacket reading “I do care and u should too” on the back.

The day prior, FLOTUS sparked a frenzy as she boarded a Texas-bound flight to visit migrant children separated from their parents in an army green anorak with the inscription “I really don’t care do u?” on the back. The controversial coat was soon revealed to be a $39 item from Zara.

For her part, the 15-year-old Ortega was eager to use her platform at the awards show to comment on the incident, divulging to the The Associated Press she had the jacket made the night before the Los Angeles awards show.

The actress, of "Jane the Virgin" and "Iron Man 3" fame, told the outlet that Trump's jacket showed poor judgment, and she couldn't believe that her advisers allowed her to wear it for the visit.

Ortega further voiced her concern for migrant children, musing that "as first lady of the United States, she should too."

In the days since, ashion label Wildfang has sold out of a charitable 'I really care' jacket in the wake of the controversy, though White House officials claim that Trump’s jacket was not intended to send any kind of message.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year)," Stephanie Grisham, White House Director of Communications for FLOTUS, told Fox News via email.

