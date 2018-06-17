Kim Kardashian's braids called out as 'cultural appropriation'

Kim Kardashian is getting called out on Twitter -- again -- for wearing braids to Saturday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards show.

The reality star tweeted a picture of her sporting long braids from the event – which people were quick to criticize as “cultural appropriation.”

This is not the first time Kardashian has prompted this response on social media. In 2013, she stepped out in corn rows or “box braids” with a social media post that credited the African style to Bo Derek.

People were just as fast then to accuse Kardashian of appropriating black culture and inform the star that the braids are called “Fulani braids.” In January of 2018, the Kardashian got on Snapchat to once again praise her “Bo Derek braids” – and received the same response.

Though not everyone was a critic of Kardashian’s recent hairstyle on the red carpet. Some on Twitter called her MTV awards look “beautiful.” And others felt the braids were not a form of cultural appropriation.

