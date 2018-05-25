Woman with chin tattoo accused of appropriating native New Zealand culture

One woman from New Zealand evidently loves her new chin tattoo in an homage to the nation’s indigenous Maori culture, but others say her new permanent body art is offensive on grounds of cultural appropriation.

On May 23, BBC reported that Sally Anderson's delicate chain tattoo, known as a "moko kauae," was sparking debate across the island nation.

The blonde, blue-eyed white woman is married to a Maori man who has a full facial tattoo, and claims her body art symbolizes strength after surviving a gang rape as a teenager in the 1980s, News.com.au reports.

Anderson, a life coach, got the moko "a few years ago" by a Maori artist, BBC claims.

Meanwhile, critics say she’s simply trying to get attention and boost her business, Evolved Leadership, with the design. A firestorm was ignited after Anderson recently added photos of herself with the moko online to her life coaching business website and social media pages.

“I do think there’s a level of cultural appropriation and I do think there’s a level of white privilege that’s being displayed here, and I think we need to be really cautious about that,” Mera Lee-Penehira, an associate professor at Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiarangi, a New Zealand university, told BBC.

“The carvings that go on the face or head are also particularly sacred,” Dr. Lee-Penehira said of the “business branding.”

“It’s not acceptable… You can only have it if you have a genealogy that is Maori,” she added.

Moko kauae facial tattoos, which traditionally cover the entire face for men and chin for women, are a sacred tradition that connect an individual to their Maori family and cultural roots.

Likewise, artist Ngaahina Hohaia begged Maori artists to not “compromise their heritage” by tattooing non-Maoris with heritage designs.

“It’s not hers to have, and not for [the tattoo artist] to have given away,” she said, according to News.com.au.

“Cultural appropriation has pillaged almost every other taonga [treasure] sacred to our people. The line is drawn here,” she was further quoted on Facebook.

However, others felt that the censure was unwarranted.

“I would just say it’s a bit double-handed perhaps,” tattoo artist Jale Uncu of Zealand Tattoo told Australia’s SBS News of the headlines, which he finds a “bit silly.”

“I wouldn’t understand exactly why they would be getting upset about this particular individual when it’s so well spread internationally… all parts of the globe and all ethnic origins,” Uncu said.

For her part, Anderson has yet to make public statement on the matter. She did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.