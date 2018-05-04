Second hidden camera found in Georgia Starbucks bathroom in less than two weeks

Something strange is brewing at this Starbucks location.

For the second time in less than two weeks, a hidden camera has been found in the bathroom at one of the coffee chain’s stores in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Police said Thursday a barista spotted the device underneath a baby changing station – the exact same location of the first camera, found by a customer on April 17.

"We're not sure if it's the person, or if it's a copycat," Alpharetta Police spokesman Howard Miller told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Police have also been investigating other businesses at the strip mall where the Starbucks is located to see if there are more hidden cameras, the station added.

It was not immediately clear how long the second camera was there before it was discovered. Police said the first camera had recorded around 25 videos, including several that reportedly showed people using the restroom.

“We’ve learned that the device had about an hour’s worth of recorded video on it and detectives found 8 to 10 men and women videotaped while in that restroom,” one officer had told Fox 5 Atlanta. He added that the video quality was poor and no “private parts” were seen.

No suspects have been identified. Police say whoever is responsible faces a charge of eavesdropping, which is a felony.

"Since the original incident, we’ve increased [the] rate of bathroom checks to prevent any foul play,” Starbucks said in a statement in mid-April. “Our partners (employees) moved swiftly once they found the device and called law enforcement."

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.