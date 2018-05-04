Teen accused of slut-shaming his girlfriend over her prom dress says it wasn't him

A teen from Indiana who was publicly accused of slut-shaming his girlfriend for her “revealing” prom dress says he was wrongly accused.

Justice Champion, 19, made headlines recently after his now ex-girlfriend, Madison Witham, shared on Twitter a text exchange she claimed was between the two of them, alluding that she broke up with him over the dress.

In the now-deleted tweet, Witham wrote, “So I bought a prom dress and dropped a dude, eventful day,” along with a screenshot of the conversation. In it, Witham shared a black-and-white photo of herself in the prom dress. The boy she was messaging wrote back, “Too much skin, get rid of it and I’ll get you a new one b…you look like a slut b…no offense.”

“I’ll stick with the dress and get myself a new man, byeee,” Witham replied.

The tweet quickly went viral, with people applauding Witham for standing up for herself and dumping her boyfriend. "I put it on Twitter just to expose him and [show] how mean he was to me," Witham told INSIDER. "I was so surprised when I saw that it went viral because I did not even mean for it to go viral."

Witham’s dad, Kevin, spoke to the Daily Mail about the situation, publicly revealing the mystery boyfriend’s name. “My daughter's ex-boyfriend's name is Justice Champion, he is a 19-year old boy who lives in a nearby town. In the past I met him a few times and I was really impressed by him. Justice graduated from high school last year. His father is a local policeman in the area,” Kevin said.

Someone else on Twitter shared an alleged text conversation with Witham where she named Champion as the mystery boy, as well.

But since Champion’s name was leaked, the teen is standing up for himself, claiming the text exchange wasn’t between him and Witham. “Nothing like being the target of false news,” Champion wrote on Twitter. “DM me and I’ll show you how our REAL conversation went.”

Champion told Fox News that the viral messages had nothing to do with him. He also shared screenshots of what he claims are the real text conversation between himself and Witham. In response to a photo of Witham in her prom dress, Champion replied, “It looks great.”

It also appears by the screenshots that Witham sent Champion a photo of the initial conversation she had with the mystery boy, saying “It was one of my close dude friends and so I dropped him lolololol.”

Others on Twitter are backing up Champion's claims that he was falsely accused, saying Witham just wanted the fame. Her dad, Kevin, told the Daily Mail that “Madison is a strong young woman and wasn't expecting all of the media attention she has garnered from all of this. But she is happy with the amount of followers she is getting on Instagram.”

People on Twitter are saying Champion should sue for defamation, though it’s unclear if he plans to take any further action.