Officer gives firefighter apology cake: 'Sorry I tased you'

Associated Press
A police officer gave a firefighter a funny apology cake after a work mishap.

An Ohio police officer has apologized for a work mishap by bringing a firefighter a cake iced with an unusual message: "Sorry I tased you."

Hamilton Township Officer Darcy Workman says she accidently shocked firefighter Rickey Wagoner with her stun gun last week while attempting to restrain a patient being taken to a hospital.  (Hamilton Township Police Department)

Hamilton Township Officer Darcy Workman says she accidently shocked firefighter Rickey Wagoner with her stun gun last week while attempting to restrain a patient being taken to a hospital. Wagoner wasn't seriously hurt.

WLWT-TV reports Workman brought a cake to Wagoner on Saturday to apologize. Photos shared on the police department's Facebook page show the cake decorated with the apology and a frowning face.

Hamilton Township is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.