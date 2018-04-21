Kim Kardashian to reportedly launch lingerie line

She may have only just announced the closure of her family’s Dash stores, but Kim Kardashian‘s already set to roll out yet another fashion-focused venture.

Kardashian, 37, has been working on her own line of lingerie and shapewear with the team behind Good American, her sister Khloé‘s brand, as well as denim label Frame, TMZ reports.

“[Kardashian has] had a hand in just about every aspect of the line’s foundation — from design to marketing — and will run it top to bottom,” TMZ’s sources share.

Kardashian’s forthcoming line could launch as soon as the end of 2018.

Considering Kardashian’s embrace of waist trainers and bra tops, this feels somewhat fated.

When Good American debuted in October 2016, it sold $1 million worth of denim in a single day, according to a press release; since then, the line’s added accessories, cotton basics, and bodysuits to its offerings.

A rep for Kardashian had no comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.