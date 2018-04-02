MAC's Aaliyah collection to hit stores in June, company says

Music fans and makeup lovers, mark your calendars: MAC says its Aaliyah collection of cosmetics will be available in June.

“Aaliyah super-fans everywhere – YOU made it happen! Inspired by your loyalty and love, the 90s-glam #AaliyahForMAC collection launches on maccosmetics.com on June 20th and in-stores in North America on June 21st!” the company said in a Instagram post.

The company added that the singer, who died in 2001 at age 22, “lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film.”

MAC shared a few photos of the makeup products from the line.

The company also tweeted Monday in response to a user asking how it could collaborate with someone who is deceased.

“Together in partnership with the family, we are celebrating Aaliyah’s life and talent alongside her countless admirers,” MAC explained. “#AaliyahforMAC is a tribute to the late singer brought about by the passion of her fans.”

A petition calling for an Aaliyah collection kicked off in 2015 before the cosmetics company said in August 2017 that one would be coming out in summer 2018, Billboard reported last year.