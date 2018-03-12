Hubert de Givenchy, famed French couturier, dies at 91

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear who designed Audrey Hepburn's iconic black dress in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," has died at the age of 91.

Philippe Venet, his partner and former haute couture designer, announced his death, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.

"It is with huge sadness that we inform you that Hubert Taffin de Givenchy has died," he said.

Venet said Givenchy died in his sleep on Saturday.

House of Givenchy said its founder was "a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. He will be greatly missed."

The artistic director of Givenchy, Clare Waight Keller, said on her official Instagram account she is "deeply saddened by the loss of a great man and artist I have had the honor to meet."

"Not only was he one of the most influential fashion figures of our time, whose legacy still influences modern day dressing, but he also was one of the chicest most charming men I have ever met. The definition of a true gentleman, that will stay with me forever," Keller said.

Givenchy was part of the elite cadre of Paris-based designers, including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, who redefined fashion after World War II.

A towering man with impeccable manners, he forged close friendships with his famous clients, among them Liz Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Grace of Monaco.

He founded his label in 1952, selling it to luxury conglomerate LVMH in 1988.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.