Kate Middleton shows off henna tattoo

The Duchess of Cambridge picked up a henna tattoo when visiting an artist hub with husband Prince William.

The couple visited the opening of a fire station in Sunderland, England, which has been converted into a space for local artists, People reported. The royals enjoyed performances and conversations and, when an 18-year-old artist asked the Duchess if she’d like a henna tattoo, she happily agreed.

The small floral design on her hand is expected to fade away within two weeks.

"I said, 'Would you like a design?' and she was like, 'Yes, if you don't mind,'" artist Shajida Begum told reporters. "She was saying that it was really pretty. I was just telling her how it works. I was telling her when she can wash it off — I said, 'When it becomes flaky.'"

Royal enthusiasts need not worry that the henna design poses any threat to her baby due in April. People magazine notes that the natural henna tattoo is safe to use during pregnancy, as it is derived solely from plants.

Later that day, the Duchess traded her heels for boots, tied her hair in a ponytail and put on a hard hat to visit the new Northern Spire bridge over the River Wear, which is currently under construction. She did her part by tightening a bolt, E! News reported.