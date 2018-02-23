Kylie Jenner releases makeup collection inspired by daughter Stormi

Art is most definitely imitating life for Kylie Jenner, who has rolled out a new makeup collection for her Kylie Cosmetics line inspired by her newborn daughter, Stormi.

"I spent a lot of time on this collection, and I put a lot of detail into it. So I'll do my best to try to show you guys all the fun details,” the 20-year-old mogul shared Thursday on Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram story, Allure reported.

That same day, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and “Life of Kylie” star teased images of the “Weather Collection” products — inspired by "my Stormi" — via Twitter and Instagram. The set is scheduled to drop on Feb. 28.

As for the new products, fans can expect metallic eyeshadows, matte lipstick and lightning-bolt adorned packaging from Jenner’s latest galactic-centric rollout. Eyeshadow palettes aptly dubbed “Eye of the Storm” and “Calm Before the Storm” join glittery cream shadows with names like Superstar, Twinkle Twinkle, and Violet Moon. Lipsticks like the pitch black Nightfall, nude Cosmic, and rosey Nova are sure to be well received by Jenner’s devoted following.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The vastly influential reality star is likely to hit it out of the park with her Stormi-approved line, as the first photo she shared to Instagram of her infant daughter became the most-liked picture in the network’s history to date. She further proved herself to be one of the savviest social media stars earlier this week, after it was reported that Snapchat stock lost $1.3 billion after Jenner tweeted that she no longer uses the app.

Since launching the Kylie Cosmetics line in November 2015, Jenner’s makeup products have repeatedly sold out online and in stores. If demand for her products continues at this rate, Jenner is projected to be a billionaire by age 25, CNBC reported.