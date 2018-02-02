Meghan Markle's outfit at first official evening event sparks debate for breaking tradition

Meghan Markle made her first official evening debut as a soon-to-be royal, attending the Endeavor Fund Awards in London with fiance Prince Harry Thursday night. While the actress has been known to turn heads for her unlikely fashion choices in the past, her outfit for the evening’s formal event sparked debate for breaking customary royal protocol.

The former “Suits” star wore none other than a suit to a gala at Goldsmiths’ Hall celebrating “the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year,” according to The Royal Foundation.

Markle’s tailored separates surprised many, who were expecting her to wear a more traditional dress for the occasion. Instead, she chose a tuxedo-inspired black Alexander McQueen blazer and cropped trousers, along with a Tuxe Bodysuit blouse, Manolo Blahnik heels and Prada clutch, Vogue U.K. reported.

Many people took to social media to express their disappointment in Markle’s outfit choice, calling it “underwhelming.”

However, others applauded her for staying true to her style and even compared her to Princess Diana.

Markle hasn’t been shy about eschewing tradition and doing things her own way as she plans her upcoming royal wedding. Earlier this week it was reported that the bride-to-be plans to give a speech to her husband after tying the knot in front of 800 guests at St. George's Chapel.

Meanwhile, on the same night as the Endeavor Fund Awards, the Dutchess of Cambridge went the more traditional route with her fashion choice while attending a gala in Oslo, donning a floor-length blush gown, also by Alexander McQueen.