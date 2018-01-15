This makeup artist uses real dead insects for her creepy crawly looks

If you’re scared of creepy-crawlies, look away now.

While most of us would run a mile from bugs, spiders and stag beetles, one makeup artist is making them into facial art.

California-based artist Jasmine creates stunning designs with butterflies, crickets and bees as well as potentially dangerous species.

She adds all manner of critters to her incredible makeup — including slugs, butterflies and even tarantulas.

One look even has her using meal worms as eyelashes.

Luckily for her and her models, the insects are all dead.

The artist launched her new artwork, the Insect Eyes Art series, back in November.

She told her followers on her Instagram — ButterflyJasmine49 — she had “utmost respect” for the creatures.

She added: “I understand if this is gross to you or you have a hard time understanding this type of art, but this is a biproduct of MY creativity. Commenters that choose to bully will not be tolerated.

“I don’t even like handling bugs and some of them scare me…. But I still have appreciation.”

She assured followers all the bugs were dead but added that they were not killed.

She said: “None of these were killed! I would NEVER harm any living creature for the sake of art.”

Most people find the makeup too freaky to look at, but reaction on her Instagram is mixed.

One admirer wrote: “So impressed with the variety of insects and how you’ve displayed them. Hands down the coolest makeup application I’ve ever seen!”

A second wrote: “Personally I would never put bugs on my face but your makeup is gorgeous and it’s so amazing what you do!

But one critic added: “I’m sorry but this is so gross.”

And another scolded: “This is disgusting.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun