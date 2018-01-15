Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

This makeup artist uses real dead insects for her creepy crawly looks

By Alison Maloney | Fox News

If you’re scared of creepy-crawlies, look away now.

‼️REAL INSECTS‼️ 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Praying mantis (ft. Wasps and a tiny fly, do you spot the fly?) 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Praying Mantis SOURCE: Praying Mantis Found Locally(already dead) and the wasps were sent to me by my instabestie @ignitedbeauty FUN FACTS: The praying mantis is so named because when waiting for prey, it holds its front legs in an upright position, as if they are folded in prayer. Don't be fooled by its angelic pose, however, because the mantid is a deadly predator. If a bee or fly happens to land within its reach, the praying mantis will extend its arms with lightning quick speed, and grab the helpless insect. Sharp spines line the mantid's raptorial forelegs, enabling it to grasp the prey tightly as it eats. Some larger mantids catch and eat lizards, frogs, and even birds. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Products Used @mehronmakeup 3D Gel. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #prayingmantis #mantis #carnivoroustagram #deadly

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

While most of us would run a mile from bugs, spiders and stag beetles, one makeup artist is making them into facial art.

California-based artist Jasmine creates stunning designs with butterflies, crickets and bees as well as potentially dangerous species.

‼️REAL BUTTERFLY‼️ Monarch Butterfly SOURCE: Etsy shop: BicbugsLLC FUN FACTS: Monarch butterflies store a poison called Cardiac Glycosides that they had ingested by feeding on the leaves of the milkweed foliage in their larva stage. These are sometimes harmful to its vertebrate predators, but ineffective on invertebrate predators. The toxic effect on vertebrates however, depends on the level of intake. These toxins provide these butterflies with a poisonous defense against its predators such as lizards, birds, and frogs. They have a broad spectrum  perception of colors and can see even the UV light that humans cannot. 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 Products Used @mehronmakeup paradise paints. @colouredcontactsuk Orange werewolf lens. 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #butterfly #monarch #monarchbutterfly #artporn

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

She adds all manner of critters to her incredible makeup — including slugs, butterflies and even tarantulas.

One look even has her using meal worms as eyelashes.

‼️REAL WORMS‼️ Mealworms 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: It takes about the same amount of energy to raise a pound of mealworms as it does to raise a pound of pork because the mealworms have to be kept warm all the time or they won’t grow well. Mealworms have exoskeletons, which means their bodies are supported from the outside, not the inside. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Products Used @maccosmetics Pigment in Deep Brown. @mehronmakeup Paradise paint in Light brown and orange. @suvabeauty hydraliner in Dance Party. @makeupgeekcosmetics in Mandarin. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #worms #disgusting #gory #horror

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

Luckily for her and her models, the insects are all dead.

The artist launched her new artwork, the Insect Eyes Art series, back in November.

‼️REAL SPIDER‼️ Chaco Golden Knee Tarantula (Molt/Exoskeleton) SOURCE: Etsy Shop: WildThingsInc FUN FACTS: Chaco golden knee tarantula is a ground-living species that burrows when he can. Although generally sweet-natured, the Chaco golden knee, like many other tarantulas, may flick irritating hairs at people when alarmed. Lifespan: Males – 5+ years, Females – 20+ years. Tarantulas have the ability to spin silk, but unlike other spiders, they do not use the silk to make webs that catch their prey. Instead, they use the silk to line their burrows and protect their eggs. 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 (Secret: this look was originally intended for the black widow spider I had. The look was all ready for the spider placement but the thing is that..... I DRAW THE LINE AT BLACK WIDOWS!! She was tooooo creepy!!!) 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette for brow and shading. @ttd_eye lens in Mystery Red(use code Butterflyjasmine for 10% off) @duoadhesive latex free lash glue near the eye and @mehronmakeup liquid latex for the effects further from eye. Cotton for large egg sacs and @ellimacssfx ellimorph plastic for the little eggs. The webbing is a pulled apart Used dryer sheet. 🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 #eyeart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #tarantula #goldenknee #arachnids #arachnophobia #scary #creepy #crazymakeup #trypophobia

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

She told her followers on her Instagram — ButterflyJasmine49 — she had “utmost respect” for the creatures.

She added: “I understand if this is gross to you or you have a hard time understanding this type of art, but this is a biproduct of MY creativity. Commenters that choose to bully will not be tolerated.

‼️REAL GRASSHOPPERS‼️ SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: Grasshoppers are often colored in a way that camouflages them in their local habitat, green ones in grassy fields, sandy colored in dirt and desert areas. Our modern day grasshoppers descend from ancient ancestors that lived long before the dinosaurs roamed the Earth. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette. @wetnwildbeauty green and yellow colors from their Brights paint palette. @projektglitter green glitter. @nyxcosmetics glitter primer. Lashes are from Amazon. Grass is from my yard. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 #eyeshadow #blueeyes #grass #glitter #glittery #glittermakeup #crazymakeup #outsidethebox #avantgarde #editorial #editorialmakeup #grasshopper #grasshoppers #greenmakeup #haloeye #eyelook #makeupinspo #makeupideas #nature #naturelove #macro #macrophotography #closeup #inspo #ringlight #canont5i #canonphotography #canonrebel

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

“I don’t even like handling bugs and some of them scare me…. But I still have appreciation.”

She assured followers all the bugs were dead but added that they were not killed.

She said: “None of these were killed! I would NEVER harm any living creature for the sake of art.”

‼️REAL MILLIPEDE‼️ Millipede SOURCE: Found locally(Already dead) FUN FACTS: Millipedes do not have a thousand legs. A hatchling is born with only three pairs of legs and can grow up to 200 as an adult. They have two pairs of legs per body segment. Millipedes are some of the oldest creatures to walk on land. Fossilized evidence show that a millipede-like creature was one of the first and largest invertebrates to walk on land at six feet long and one and a half feet wide. Products Used @bennyemakeup Fresh Scab blood @duoadhesive and red yarn. Lashes from Amazon. 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #millipede #worms #bloody #gross #editorial

A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

Most people find the makeup too freaky to look at, but reaction on her Instagram is mixed.

One admirer wrote: “So impressed with the variety of insects and how you’ve displayed them. Hands down the coolest makeup application I’ve ever seen!”

A second wrote: “Personally I would never put bugs on my face but your makeup is gorgeous and it’s so amazing what you do!

But one critic added: “I’m sorry but this is so gross.”

And another scolded: “This is disgusting.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun