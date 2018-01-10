Expand / Collapse search
Tiffany Trump debuts new hairstyle

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
The law student has stepped out with a new hairdo.

It’s a whole new year, and Tiffany Trump already has a new look.

On Jan. 9, Marla Maples shared a photo to Instagram of herself, Trump and celebrity hairstylist Jose Eber at his Beverly Hills salon. The close-knit mother-daughter now have even more in common, as Trump’s long platinum tresses are now accented with bangs.

“Loved spending time in #La with my girl & dear friend #JoseEberThx for always making us feel beautiful... photo snapped in front of a painting of his best friend #ElizabethTaylor I gave him yrs ago,” Maples wrote. “I’ve loved Jose since watching him do #Farrah’s hair when I was a child In #Georgia.”

Though the Georgetown Law student has yet to share any more images of her new fringe to social media, it comes as no surprise that Trump has taken a risk with her golden tresses. The 24-year-old has experimented with everything from slick buns to headbands, loose waves and casual ponytails, according to her own Instagram page,

Happy Birthday dad @realdonaldtrump. I love you! 🎈

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

In recent weeks, Trump rang in 2018 at a Playboy party and celebrated Christmas at Mar-a-Lago with her family.

