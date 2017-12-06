The most popular dog names aren't dog names at all

A dog’s name can say a lot about his or her owner, but choosing the perfect one for your four-legged friend isn’t always an easy feat. In a new report released by Rover, an online network for pet sitters and dog walkers, 94 percent of Americans consider their dog a member of their family. Which would explain why, according to the same report, the most popular dog names are in fact human.

MALL SANTA WITH 'NAUGHTY' AND 'NICE' TATTOOS TOLD TO TONE IT DOWN THIS YEAR

To compile the fifth annual report, Rover combed through their database to uncover where American’s get their inspiration when naming their furry companions. Besides the 44 percent who turn to top human names, many people are influenced by pop culture when making a name selection.

“This year, more than ever, we’re seeing pet ownership redefining the modern definition of family and home life. Many of today’s dog owners call themselves ‘pet parents,’ a huge signal of the familial relationship modern pet owners have developed with their dogs,” said Brandie Gonzales, pet lifestyle expert for Rover. “In that same vein, pet parents have become more thoughtful about the dog naming process, as is typical for a parental figure. They use it as an opportunity to express something about themselves and the way they feel about their dog.”

Top male names include Max, Charlie, Cooper and Buddy, while top female names are Bella, Lucy, Daisy and Luna. Dog owners also turned to powerful women as well as their favorite TV shows and movies when choosing a name. Wonder Woman-themed names are up 45 percent and names like Oprah, Madonna and Katniss are up 21 percent this year. People took inspiration from "Star Wars," "Game of Thrones," "Handmaid’s Tale" and "Stranger Things," as well.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Other names were influenced by travel destinations, the internet and the nineties. For a complete list of the top 100 male and female dog names, view the full report on Rover.