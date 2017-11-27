Arkansas woman who bought dog tuxedo with county cash is sentenced

A former Arkansas County employee has been sentenced after fraudulently spending more than $366,000 using a county credit card.

Kristi Goss was sentenced to 20 years of probation on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty in September to using a county credit card to buy personal items.

The 44-year-old had been using the county credit card since 2012. During her five year spending spree, Goss rang up everything from utility bills to a diamond bracelet to tickets for Arkansas Razorbacks sporting events – and most notably, a dog tuxedo she purchased from Amazon.

Goss had served as an administrative assistant to Garland County Judge Rick Davis in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She came under investigation in July after an auditor noticed discrepancies in the county credit card statements.

Since pleading guilty, Goss said she regrets her actions and blamed the stress of supporting her entire family as “too much for her,” the Associated Press reports.