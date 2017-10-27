14 last-minute Halloween costumes you can pull off with only makeup

Halloween is fast approaching, which is great news for trick-or-treaters and horror-film fans, but not so much for those of us who haven't found a costume.

Even if you're not planning to dress up, it's always a good idea to have a basic Halloween costume on hand. After all, you never know when plans will change, and the siren song of Halloween (and its candy) will call.

Too late to head over to the costume shop? You need not fear — we’ve compiled a list of Halloween looks that require little more than a makeup kit from your local drugstore. Just slap one on this weekend before you head out the door:

Zombie

Scarecrow

Vampire

Mermaid

Superhero

Bat Mask

Comic-Book Character

Snapchat Rainbow Lens

Snapchat Deer Lens

Spider Eyes

Clown

Cat

Floating Head

Pop Art

