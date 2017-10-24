UPS drivers are posing with dogs on their routes, sharing sweet photos on Facebook

While postal workers and dogs have historically shared a rocky relationship, it’s apparently nothing but love between UPS drivers and the four-legged family members. And never was that love more evident than in a Facebook group called "UPS Dogs." which chronicles the sheer adorability of UPS drivers and the dogs they meet on the road.

UPS driver Sean McCarren of West Virginia recently told Today he was inspired to create the now-viral group in 2013 when he realized his cell phone camera roll was filled with pictures of puppies he met while making deliveries.

He's not alone, either. McCarren, who has been employed by UPS for the last 17 years, says that most UPS drivers keep their trucks stocked with dog treats in preparation for greeting the many dogs they meet on the road.

"As soon as you deliver to a stop, especially in rural areas, (the dogs) start popping up in your truck,” he said. "They become a part of your family, kinda. They’re expecting you.”

Five years later, UPS Dogs boasts over 662,000 followers and features photos of UPS drivers and their furry friends from all over the globe.

"At first I started adding a couple of local drivers, then it starts to spread. Some lady from Spain a few years ago liked the page — people from London, Germany," McCarren said. “It's really catching fire."

Clearly, he was onto something. In Illinois, UPS driver Jeff Skender agreed that meeting dogs is one of the greatest parts of his work day. Further, he divulged to BuzzFeed News that he’s been driving similar routes for the last 15 years, "so I know my customers pretty well, but I know their dogs even better, being the dog lover I am,” he said.

"This is one of the very best parts of my job. It is an awesome feeling to be greeted so happily by unconditional love,” Skender added.

UPS Dogs doesn’t discriminate, either. The page has also featured deer, cats, horses, chickens, and goats alike, all befriending their friendly neighborhood drivers.

Nevertheless, it's the dogs that have captured McCarren’s heart.

"There’s nothing you can say negative about dogs. Dogs aren't just man's best friend, they're people’s best friend,” he said. “Everybody loves dogs."

While UPS is not formally affiliated with the Facebook group, they thoroughly approve.

“It’s a good example of the relationships our employees build with their customers, two- or four-legged!” a spokesman said to BuzzFeed.



There’s nothing like puppy love, indeed.