Kate Hudson uses wine instead of weights for her workout

Kate Hudson’s workout will give you something to wine about.

The actress took to Instagram in a pink bikini to show off her weight training routine which included squats, curls and some triceps work. One thing the weight training didn’t include was actual weights, with Hudson opting for two bottles of rosé instead.

Sometimes you gotta to work for it! 🌸 #TGIF #FBF #MissYouGreece #FridayRose #FableticsCoFounder @nicolestuartla A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

“Sometimes you gotta work for it!” Hudson captioned her post.

And people on Instagram agree. One of her followers reached out to say, “I wanna work out with you,” and another called the video “workout motivation.”

Hudson, who founded Fabletics, an athletic apparel company, is joined in the video by her trainer, Nicole Stuart, who talks her through the exercises – while sipping from her own glass of wine.

“Just because you’re working out doesn’t mean you can’t have a glass of rosé —#moderation is the key. Don’t deprive yourself!” Stuart posted on her Instagram.

As if anyone needed more reason to love rosé, Hudson’s boozy workout has already amassed over 1.1 million views.