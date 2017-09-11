Christian family sues son's school over male dress code

A British family is planning to sue their six-year-old son’s school after boys were allowed to come to class in dresses.

Husband and wife Nigel and Sally Rowe, removed their son from the elementary school after a male classmate arrived in a dress.

“A child aged six would sometimes come to school as a girl or sometimes comes to school as a boy,” Mr. Rowe reportedly told The Sunday Times.

“Our concerns were raised when our son came back home from school saying he was confused as to why and how a boy was now a girl,” he continued. “We believe it is wrong to encourage very young children to embrace transgenderism, boys are boys and girls are girls.”

The couple is mounting legal action against the school, arguing that it is not respectful of their Christian values to teach gender ambiguity to their young son.

The Telegraph reported that Mr. and Mrs. Rowe plan to educate their six-year-old at home along with his eight-year-old brother who was pulled from the same school last year when a boy in his class started wearing dresses.

Though the couple states, “gender dysphoria is something we as Christians need to address with love and compassion,” they believe it doesn’t belong “in the sphere of a primary school environment.”

The accused school defended their practices by saying transgender students are protected under the Equalities Act of 2010 and that there were policies in place to handle transphobic behavior — defined as refusing to use a transgender person’s preferred name or pronoun.

According to The Telegraph, a spokesman for the Diocese of Portsmouth, under which the school falls, said its schools are inclusive safe spaces which respect diversity of all kinds.

A neighboring county in East Sussex stated that transgender students should not be seen as a problem, but “as an opportunity to enrich the school community and to challenge gender stereotypes and norms on a wider scale,” The Telegraph reports.

Still, the parents are moving forward with their legal claims, bringing the case to the high court, where it could find the school guilty of failing to adequately balance the needs of both cisgender and transgender students.