French fashion giant to stop working with 'unhealthily' thin models

Two of France’s largest luxury conglomerates announced Wednesday that they would stop working with fashion models who are unhealthily thin.

The pact adopted by LVMH and Kering, which owns brands such as Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, incorporated a new French law that requires models to provide medical certificates proving they are healthy before they can work.

The French law, which is slated to take effect on Oct. 1, requires both male and female models to present a health certificate obtained within the previous two years. LVMH and Kering both said they would decrease that time frame to six months.

PRINCE GEORGE INSPIRES BACK-TO-SCHOOL FASHION FRENZY WITH SHORTS, IS ‘DIRECTLY INFLUENCING’ SHOPPERS

The pact also bans the conglomerates’ labels from using female models below a U.S. size 0-2 and a U.K. size 6.

The fashion companies said their agreement would take effect this month, in time for the spring-summer ready-to-wear runway collections.

Unlike the French law, the charter also will apply to the international Kering and LVMH brands with runway collections presented in Milan, London and New York. The two groups said they hoped to set a new global standard for the fashion industry.

TOPSHOP NOW SELLING ‘SUSPENDER JEANS’ AND THE INTERNET IS NOT IMPRESSED

"We hope to inspire the entire industry to follow suit, thus making a real difference in the working conditions of fashion models industry-wide," Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement.

The charter also demands each brand have a psychologist available to the models by either phone or in the workplace during work hours.

The two giants' fashion houses include Dior, Kenzo, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.