An Illinois high school dress code is challenging the body shaming trend

An Illinois high school called Evanston Township High School just proved that dress codes can have a positive impact — if they're done right, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The dress code's only requirements in terms of covering skin are that "genitals, buttocks, breasts, and nipples are fully covered with opaque fabric." It explicitly states that students are allowed to wear pajamas, tank tops, "religious headwear," leggings, and visible bra straps. What they're not allowed to wear are "images or language that creates a hostile or intimidating environment based on any protected class or consistently marginalized groups.

The school also outlines how faculty will enforce the dress code to ensure it's not done in an unfair or sexist way.

"School staff shall enforce the dress code consistently and in a manner that does not reinforce or increase marginalization or oppression of any group based on race, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, household income or body type/size," the school's website reads. "All students should be able to dress comfortably for school and engage in the educational environment without fear of or actual unnecessary discipline or body shaming."

And in response to the common argument that allowing girls to show skin will be "distracting" for boys, it has a clause reading, "All students and staff should understand that they are responsible for managing their own personal 'distractions' without regulating individual students' clothing/self expression."

The dress code is receiving positive attention for its focus on making sure people's clothes — and the rules around them — don't encourage discrimination, instead of focusing on how much skin people can show beyond the most basic requirements.

This article originally appeared on Teen Vogue.