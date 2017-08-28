Your credit score may affect your love life

Your credit score is a crucial element in planning for your future. Those three numbers can affect your ability to take out a loan or qualify for a mortgage, and now, they may even affect whether or not you can get a date.

A recent survey conducted by Discover and Match Media Group showed that 58 percent of people who use online dating services are more concerned about a partner having a good credit score than driving a nice car. Further, 40 percent of people would prefer a date with a good score over a physically fit body.

“Money talks, but your credit score can speak more about who you are as a person, and singles agree that those with good credit tend to be conscientious and reliable,” Dr. Helen Fisher, Ph.D., chief scientific advisor for Match.com said in a press release.

The national survey, which polled 2,000 U.S. adults who had used an online dating platform, showed that 61 percent of men and 77 percent of women ranked financial responsibility as a very important or extremely important quality in a romantic partner, placing it above humor (67 percent), attractiveness (51 percent), courage (42 percent), and modesty (39 percent).

“If you have a good credit score, flaunt it,” Fisher says. “When it comes to dating, a good credit score ups your mate value, helping you win a responsible, long-term partner, more so than some other qualities that online daters might highlight on their profile.”

More than your ability to take out a loan, a high credit score also shows that you are dependable and financially responsible – both of which people look for in potential partners.