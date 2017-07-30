The best sports bras for all sizes

AA-A Cup: Reebok CrossFit Front Rack Sports Bra, $45; at Reebok (sizes XS-XL)

Curvy girls aren’t the only ones who need support while exercising, but unfortunately, many smaller sports bras offer little (if any). Reebok’s selection, which includes styles for low, medium and high-impact activity, is one exception. We love the brand’s fashion-forward CrossFit Front Rack Sports Bra, which offers style (note the thin straps and flattering minimalist shape), support (it’s designed for medium-impact workouts, such as jogging), and comfort (thanks to the lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric).

B Cup: LuluLemon Energy Bra, $52; at LuluLemon (Sizes 2-12; roughly 28A-38D)

This popular athletics urge brand may be best known for its super-comfy, fashion-forward leggings, but its range of stylish sports bras deserves attention as well. Ladies with smaller busts should try Lululemon’s new Energy Bra, which stars the brand’s signature sweat-wicking fabric for comfort, plus removable padding for when you want a little extra coverage. The bra’s eye-catching details—criss-crossed straps, a range of 19 colors and patterns—also make it a great pick for those post-gym errand runs.

C Cup: Incredible by Victoria’s Secret Sports Bra, $36.50; at Victoria's Secret (Sizes 32A-40DDD)

Victoria’s Secret may not be the first place you’d think to look for a supportive, affordable sports bra, but the lingerie retailer has several standout options for ladies with medium-size busts. Our fave? The Incredible by Victoria’s Secret sports bra, which features breathable, Body-Wick fabric for dryness, flexible underwire and lightweight padding for support, plus adjustable straps and a back hook-and-eye closure for ultimate comfort. It’s designed for the highest-impact workouts, and while it isn’t a compression bra in the strictest sense, you can rest assured that your girls won’t be going anywhere...no matter how many burpees you bust out.

D Cup: Under Armour Armour Eclipse High, $55; at Under Armour (Sizes 32B-38DD)

This top-rated sports bra from athletics brand Under Armour is pretty much the holy grail of sports bras. Designed for high-impact workouts, it stars the brand’s proprietary SpeedForm mesh lining for all over breathability, plus an ultra-soft, stretch body to keep your chest in place (sans the uncomfortable squeeze factor). The quick-dry fabric and open-back design keep sweat at bay, while the adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure ensure a perfect fit (plus easy removal after your workout). It’s got pretty much everything you need...and for just over $50, it’s well worth the price.

DD Cup: Nike Hero Sports Bra, $75; at Nike (sizes 32C-38E)

When Nike launched its plus line earlier this year, it also expanded the size range for bras...meaning dozens of popular styles are now available up to a size 38E. Our top pick for larger busts is the brand’s best-selling Hero Sports Bra, which offers maximum support to keep the girls in place, no matter the activity. Wide, adjustable straps provide comfort (no digging into your shoulders!), and a hook-and-eye closure makes getting it on a breeze. We also love the bra’s molded cups, which provide definition and prevent the dreaded ‘uniboob’ effect. While it is a bit pricier than the other options on our list, this bra’s stellar support is worth the splurge.

E cup and above: Panache Sports Moulded Bra, $70; at Fig Leaves (sizes 28DD-44J)

Finding a comfortable, supportive and affordable bra when you’re curvy up top is enough of a challenge, but trying to find a sports bra with the same characteristics? Nearly impossible, unless you shop at specialty retailers. Fortunately, Brit lingerie brand Panache understands the struggle; its line of ultra-comfortable sports bras are available up to a size 44J, promising a bounce (and pain)-free workout no matter your cup size. In addition to adjustable straps and an easy-on, easy-off hook-and-eye closure, the top rated style boasts underwire and a full-coverage molded chest for total support during intense workouts. Best of all? It’s been shown to reduce bounce by up to 83 percent, giving you the freedom to focus on your reps, not your boobs. Hallelujah.