Catherine Zeta-Jones announces plans for new lifestyle brand, shows off creations online

Catherine Zeta-Jones has thrown her hat into the lifestyle ring.

The Academy-award winning actress announced on Friday that she's joining the ranks of celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Zooey Deschanel and Tori Spelling, all of whom have added Lifestyle to their personal brand.

Zeta-Jones has been using Instagram to drop hints about her style desires, even creating a personal hashtag (#StyleByZeta) that she uses to tag her decorations. But she didn’t make her plans fully known until today on People.com, where she confirmed she will “launch her own lifestyle brand this fall.”

Calm before the storm. A kitchen at rest. #StyleByZeta A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Details of her newest business plan are sparse, but a source also told People that “Zeta-Jones has been working on her lifestyle brand for years and has had a lot of interest from various partners but has only just found the right fit.”

My deco, butterfly winged piano. #StyleByZeta A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:03am PST

On her Instagram, Zeta-Jones posted an enticing: “Stay tuned…” If her current photos filed under the “stylebyzeta” tag are any indication of what is to come, fans can probably except to see a mix of vintage meets contemporary with a European flair.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see for sure.