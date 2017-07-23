This woman lost 99 pounds without following a diet

A 23-year-old who lost 99 pounds has confessed she hates diets and revealed how she really shed the weight.

About two years ago, Chloe Longstaff’s brother was engaged to be married and she was a bridesmaid, but had a shocking wake-up call when she struggled to fit into her dress.

She then decided to transform herself from a fast food addict to a health junkie.

Before losing weight, she gorged on packs of biscuits, blocks of chocolate and bags of chips, eating it all in just one sitting.

She weighed more than 220 pounds and was just 5 feet 3 inches tall, and bingeing was to blame for the weight she gained during her teenage years.

She’s now dropped to almost 139 pounds but admits it hasn’t been easy.

“Even in the early stages of weight loss I had episodes of binges, often when I would be having a ‘cheat night’,” she wrote on her weight loss blog.

“For example I would have a pizza for my cheat meal, sometimes with a side of fries and garlic bread, but then I would ‘need’ something sweet afterwards so would often have a bar of sharing chocolate then raid the cupboards because I thought ‘I’ve started eating now I may as well continue’.”

Longstaff, a marketing executive from England, said she dropped her weight naturally, and her secret weapon was she never once followed a diet.

Writing on her blog, she said she did not have weight loss surgery or take magic pills and shortcuts

“I have lost all of my weight by following a healthy balanced lifestyle consisting of lots of healthy food and plenty of exercise,” she said.

“I count calories and log all of my meals in a food diary to ensure I am in a calorie deficit over the week, meaning that I make sure to burn more calories than I consume, allowing my body to be burning fat resulting in weight loss.”

Longstaff said when she began losing weight, she put herself in a healthy mindset. Even when she weighed more than 242 pounds she said she believed in herself.

“Having self-belief makes you far more likely to stick to your plan and achieve your goal,” she said.

“Additionally, having the ability to pick yourself up after a bad day is important, as an emotional eater myself, I understand the temptation of going home after a bad day to binge eat in order to feel better, however this is a temporary solution with both mental and physical damages in the long term.

“This journey was not easy so I won’t position it as all fun and smiles.

“I have faced many challenges, had several setbacks, laughed and cried.”

