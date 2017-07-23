BBG trainer Kayla Itsines loves her stretch marks and you should, too

Even fitness moguls have stretch marks and Kayla Itsines is proud of hers.

Anyone familiar with the Bikini Body Guide creator knows her Instagram feed is usually filled with impressive before-and-after body transformations and pics of her own killer abs.

But on Friday, Itsines decided to share something a little different by posting an inspiring message along with an image of her stretch marks for her seven million followers to see.

“This one is for the ladies asking me if I have stretch marks anywhere, yes I sure do,” Itsines wrote.

Itsines explains how everyone is different, but there’s nothing wrong with having stretch marks. In fact, she loves hers.

“I am a woman, and I am proud to be one and have these marks! Some of us wont have any at all, some will have them just like me and others will be completely different,” she wrote.

She also admits she’ll probably get even more marks someday when she decides to have kids, but her children will be so much more important than a few lines on her body.

Itsines has built her massive fitness empire by encouraging body positivity. You won’t ever find recommendations from her to cut carbs. Instead, she usually shares inspirational quotes and other encouraging messages.

The female-only trainer told Fox News that for anyone struggling with body confidence, it’s important to focus on your mindset, first.

“We could have the best bodies in the world, but if we don’t feel good on the inside, it doesn’t matter. I always say to people, ‘Think about the most beautiful person you know.’ They’re not beautiful because they have a beautiful body! You don’t say, ‘Oh my best friend or the person I love the most is so beautiful because her body looks a certain way.’ It’s because she makes me laugh, because she’s smart, because she’s there for me. Beauty comes from the inside, and the more that women start focusing on that, the more beautiful people become, including themselves,” Itsines said.