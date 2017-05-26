lifestyle

Lower your liver cancer risk by drinking this amount of coffee per day, study says

By Molly Shea
New York Post
If you can’t stand the idea of parting with your morning — and mid-morning and post-lunch — cup of joe, you’re in luck.

An analysis published in this month’s issue of BMJ Open found that people who drank one cup of coffee every day had a 20 percent lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) — the most common form of liver cancer — than those who don’t drink any coffee.

The risk of cancer diminished with each cup of coffee consumed: Those who had two cups of coffee had a 35% decrease, while those who had five cups saw their liver cancer risk cut in half. Drinking decaf coffee was linked to a decreased risk, but to a lesser extent.

The researchers say that increasing consumption of coffee may help prevent HCC, even in cases of pre-existing liver disease.

Like your coffee with a side of chocolate? You’re extra-healthy. A study published in the journal BMJ Heart this week found that people who consumed chocolate in moderation — roughly once a week — were less likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, than those who don’t consume chocolate.

