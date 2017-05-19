Bodybuilder slams photographer who didn’t display her incredible weight loss photo

Jana Roller was ecstatic to show off her dramatic 135-pound weight loss. For two years, she toiled over 5 a.m., hours-long gym sessions to lose the weight and hit center stage at her first bodybuilding competition. However, when she finally made her debut, she was shocked to learn afterward that a photographer did not post her picture from the event online because she assumed the 29-year-old was “embarrassed” by her new body.

A post shared by GRRRL (@grrrl_clothing) on May 10, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Rather than brushing the omission off her shoulder, Roller sought out the photographer for an answer, PEOPLE reported.

Roller explains in an Instagram post that, “He sent me it via private message saying that because my physique wasn't as great he decided to err on the side of caution to avoid me asking him to remove it or edit the photo.”

WOMAN CALLS STRETCH MARKS 'GLITTER STRIPES' IN VIRAL BODY CONFIDENCE POST

But Roller was far from embarrassed. She was downright proud of her body transformation.

A post shared by Jana Roller (@janababefit) on May 9, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

“I’m proud of my loose skin,” she writes in her Instagram post. “As someone who has battled body image for years, to stand up there next to beautiful physiques took a lot mentally, explained Roller, who is a professional photographer herself. “I'm so proud of this photo. Not of the photographer who took it.”

Roller has received a tremendous amount of support on Instagram, where she has posted several before-and-after photos that illustrate her hard work.

INSTAGRAMMER HAS POWERFUL MESSAGE FOR WOMEN STRUGGLING WITH BODY CONFIDENCE

A post shared by Jana Roller (@janababefit) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Commenters have called her “amazing,” “inspiring” and “gorgeous.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS