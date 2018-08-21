Georgia dad's touching dance with 2-year-old daughter battling cancer goes viral

The father of a young Georgia girl battling leukemia shared a touching moment with the youngster as she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment — and it was all caught on camera.

In a now-viral video, Brett Thompson scoops up his 2-year-old daughter, Phoenix, and holds her in his arms while they dance together inside a room at the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“Today on Phee’s last day of chemo on her first round and Daddy came to visit. Little did we know he had some surprises for us,” Phoenix's mom, Christina, wrote on Facebook Thursday.

The young girl received her leukemia diagnosis on August 2, a GoFundMe page called “Fighting for Phoenix” stated, explaining that she is supposed to have a total of four rounds of chemo.

Christina only had praise for her husband in the heartwarming post.

“I mean honestly I don’t think I could have picked a better man for my kids,” she shared. “At 2 years old this is hard on her on her family and the people that love her. These little moments make these times not so hard.”

The mother also explained how Thompson pulled off the surprise.

“A nurse came in and was like a volunteer dropped these dresses off I grabbed Pheonix one I TOTALLY believed her but really Brett had brought it,” she shared. “Brett thank you for being just what our children need. Did I mention she really loves her daddy.”