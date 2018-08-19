Colorado boy, 4, battling stage-four cancer, celebrates end of chemo as honorary police officer

Surrounded by cheering family and friends, 4-year-old honorary Colorado Springs Police Officer Joshua Salmoiraghi finished his last round of chemotherapy Sunday.

The police department, as KOAA reported, posted a video on Twitter of Joshua proudly ringing the bell at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora while wearing an oversized Captain America shirt.

Their newest officer was “sworn in” in April to the department in full uniform custom-made. Members of the police department also chipped in to purchase a battery-powered motorcycle for Joshua.

It was right before his latest round of chemo, as Fox News previously reported. “It is going to be much more harsh, much more aggressive,” his father Joseph, a military veteran and pastor, said at the time.

Joshua’s family, also includes his mother, Amanda, a major in the U.S. Air Force, and the 4-year-old’s two older brothers, Benjamin and Timothy. The family moved to Colorado Springs from Los Angeles because Amanda was re-stationed to Peterson Air Force Base. While the family had to leave a “tight-knit” community behind, Joseph said they found an outpouring of support in their new home.

Joshua was first diagnosed with stage-four kidney cancer over Father’s Day weekend in June 2017. He was 3 years old at the time.

After he underwent surgery to remove an 11-centimeter tumor from his left kidney, the young boy went through radiation and chemotherapy treatment. By December of last year, doctors determined Joshua to be in remission. But that changed in January after the 4-year-old's doctors found another tumor in his left lung, necessitating the latest round of chemo.

Joshua is expected to undergo radiation therapy for his chest in the coming weeks, KOAA added.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.