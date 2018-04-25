Alfie Evans' parents to appeal ruling that barred terminally ill British boy from traveling to Rome

Alfie Evans’ parents will appeal to a ruling Wednesday that barred the terminally ill child from being taken to Rome for care.

The 23-month-old British boy is being treated in a Liverpool hospital.

His parents, Tom Evans, 21, and Kate James, 20, announced they would be returning to court to try and overturn Tuesday’s ruling.

A judge called Tuesday’s decision the “final chapter in the case of this extraordinary little boy,” The Guardian reported. The judge ruled the toddler, who was taken off life support on Monday, is too ill to travel to Vatican City in Rome for treatment.

The toddler’s parents said Alfie was breathing on his own after being taken off life support, but the judge suggested it was in the parents’ best interests to “explore the options of removing him from intensive care either to a ward, a hospice or his home.”

However, Evans said Tuesday night the court of appeals contacted him regarding the case.

“The court of appeals have reached out to us and said they are going to set back three judges to hear the case,” Evans said. “In reality he could be in Italy right now. We all know the military air force are ready to take him and a team of doctors are there.

Evans said there was also a German air ambulance team that was ready to go as well.

Evans and James want to take Alfie to the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital.

Alfie Evans was taken off life support after a series of court rulings backed by doctors who said further treatment was futile and the boy would most likely not get any better. The infant has been at the Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool after suffering a seizure in December 2016. Alfie is in a "semi-vegetative state" as a result of a degenerative neurological condition doctors have been unable to identify.

The months-long legal battle between Alfie's parents and his doctors has drawn interventions from Pope Francis and Italian authorities, who have supported the family's desire to have their son cared for at the Vatican's hospital.

On Monday, the Italian foreign ministry announced it granted Alfie Italian citizenship to facilitate his arrival and transport. The Daily Star reported a helicopter was at the hospital ready to take Alfie to Italy if allowed.

Pope Francis met last week with Alfie's father and has made appeals for the boy to be kept alive, saying only God can decide who dies.

Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child. In such cases, the rights of the child take primacy over the parents' right to decide what's best for their offspring.

The emotive case recalls the short life of another British child, Charlie Gard, who died of a rare genetic disease in July 2017 after a vicious court battle in which his parents sought treatment first in the U.S. and then Italy.

