Alfie Evans, severely ill British toddler, may be transported to Rome for care if appeal succeeds

Alfie Evans, the terminally ill British toddler who was taken off life support Monday, may be transported to Rome for care if a last-ditch appeal succeeds in court.

Tom Evans, 21, and Kate James, 20, the parents of the 23-month-old infant, were permitted an emergency hearing on Tuesday before a high court judge after they said their son was surviving after being taken off life support.

The high court confirmed the hearing and a judge was considering the case, according to The Guardian.

The parents said their son is not in any pain and is not suffering. The child survived about six hours after he was taken off life support, but doctors were “forced morally to put him back on water and oxygen.”

“They say Alfie’s suffering,” Evans told The Guardian. “Well look at him now. He’s not even on a ventilator and he’s not suffering.”

FLORIDA GIRL, 4, RECUPERATING AFTER ‘INHALING’ POOL WATER

Evans said he felt “blessed” when doctors decided to give his son his water and oxygen.

“He is still working, he’s doing as good as he can. But we do need him to be supported … In the next hour, it’s going to be hard, but we will need him to be supported in the next hour or two,” he said.

"He’s not even on a ventilator and he’s not suffering.” - Tom Evans

The parents are asking for the order preventing the sick toddler from being removed from the Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool to be withdrawn.

The head of the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital said the Italian defense ministry had a plane ready to transport Alfie to Italy if he were allowed.

On Monday, the Italian foreign ministry announced it had granted Alfie Italian citizenship to facilitate his arrival and transport.

Alfie is in a "semi-vegetative state" as a result of a degenerative neurological condition doctors have been unable to identify. He has been at the hospital since December 2016 after he suffered a seizure.

ICE POPS RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

He was taken off life support after a series of court rulings backed doctors who said further treatment was futile and the boy would most likely not get any better.

The case has drawn the attention of Pope Francis, who during a Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square this month, offered prayers for Alfie and others who are suffering from serious infirmities.

Francis met last week with Alfie's father and has made appeals for the boy to be kept alive, saying only God can decide who dies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.