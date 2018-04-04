Breast cancer survivor calls herself a 'happy flattie'

A woman who had both breasts removed due to cancer is not calling herself a victim — she says she’s now “a happy flattie.”

Sharon Donnelly, 54, decided to have both her breasts removed in 2015 and she says she doesn’t regret it for a second.

She says she now barely ever thinks about cancer and recently did a photo shoot to prove she’s “so happy being a flattie.”

“Doing [the photo shoot] empowered me more than anything else,” Sharon told SWNS. “It’s helping me. I just want women to know they can be empowered and free."

“The most liberating thing of all is I have not thought about cancer since [the surgeries],” added Sharon, who is from Peterborough, in eastern England.

Sharon was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2015. She had an operation to have one breast removed and soon after decided she wanted to have the second one gone as well.

“Every time you look down and see one boob there, you think [the cancer] is going to come back. That thought will never leave you,” she said.

Sharon said her cancer medication made her feel extremely ill due to complications with her type 1 diabetes, and claims she was “poisoned” by radiotherapy.

“Even after all that, I knew I still wanted to be flat for my health,” she said. “I thought if I had it removed I would have the best chance of surviving the cancer.”

She claims that doctors initially refused to do the second operation, saying the remaining breast was healthy, and offered reconstruction for the first breast instead.

But she flatly refused.

“Reconstruction takes a long while to get over. It’s a series of surgeries. I didn’t want that; I just wanted to get on with my life,” she explained.

With reporting by SWNS.