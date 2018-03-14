Graphic warning: Man survives being stabbed in eye, knife misses his brain by millimeters

A man survived a knife wound to the eye that missed his brain by millimeters.

During a fight, Ashok Nirmalkar of Raipur, India was stabbed so hard in the left eyebrow that the handle snapped off, leaving the three-inch blade embedded in his skull.

The 25-year-old was rushed to the Sri Narayana hospital, where a team of doctors led by Dr. Sunil Khema was able to remove the blade without causing damage to his brain.

MAN SURVIVES KNIFE IN EYE SOCKET

"The X-ray showed the knife had gone three inches deep and punctured damaged the left eye lobe, missing the brains optic nerve,” Dr. Khemka told SWNS.

A special team made up of neurosurgeon, an ophthalmologist and surgeons operated on the patient for three hours and successfully removed the knife from his eye.

“After the attack, I thought I won't survive, but the doctors have given me a new life," Nirmalkar said.

Dr. Khemka told SWNS, “It was a critical operation. While extracting the foreign body we had to do it very carefully. A small mistake and the optic nerve that connects eyes to the brains would get damaged. We also had to operate on his eyes.”

The doctor explained his team was not able to save the patient’s sight because the eyeball was damaged in the attack. However, he said they are trying to save his retina and cornea. "We couldn't save his eye, but we are glad that we managed to save his life," he said.