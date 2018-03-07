Surprise baby: Woman who thought she had kidney infection was in labor

A woman who was admitted to the emergency room with bad stomach cramps had no idea she was about to give birth, until doctors discovered she was actually 42 weeks pregnant, or two weeks overdue.

"They did a blood test on me, which revealed my white-cell count was high, which indicated what they thought was a kidney infection,” Allyson Opfer told news service.

But then they sent her for an ultrasound and confirmed she was pregnant.

“Obviously the technician could see that I was pregnant, but it was the doctor who had to tell me,” the 23-year-old said.

"He came in and he asked if I had ever been pregnant, and I said I hadn’t, and then he told me he thought I was two weeks overdue and in labor.”

The college senior was in a nine-month relationship but never suspected she was pregnant because her periods were irregular and she didn’t develop a bump.

“The day before I had him I woke up with what I thought were just normal menstrual cramps and I was in a little bit of discomfort," she recalled.

"But the cramps just got more intense as the day went on, they just kept getting worse and worse.”

Doctors reacted quickly after realizing she was also suffering from pre-eclampsia, a condition that can be fatal for both mother and child.

“When they said I had to have a C-section I was so scared, I was crying and really freaking out," the Kent State University student said.

"My mom was trying to calm me down as they wheeled me up to the labor and delivery ward.”

Allyson told SWNS that despite the fact that she was scared and overwhelmed, she was eventually overjoyed when she finally saw her son Oliver David for the first time.

“When I saw him and heard his cry, it was incredible," she said.

Oliver, now 14 months old, is a healthy, happy baby who has the loving support of his mother and grandparents.

“My parents were shocked but they were extremely supportive.

The father is not involved in Oliver's life.

"I’ve been lucky because he’s always been such an easy baby. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”