California woman, 45, in 'shock' after unexpectedly giving birth

A 45-year-old woman in California reportedly gave birth to a surprise baby boy after not realizing she was even pregnant.

Beth Clay, the now mother of three, went to the emergency room last week thinking she had kidney stones, she told KTLA on Wednesday. But instead she and her husband found out that not only was she pregnant, but she was about to give birth.

“I was like, that just can’t be real.’ It's all contrived, never could happen. You would know if there was a baby in your belly, but we're living proof," Scott Clay, Beth’s husband, said.

Doctors reportedly believe that the baby, named Liam Ryder Clay, was hiding behind his mother’s organs.

Throughout her unknown pregnancy, Beth Clay said she had been very active and kept to a healthy diet, even losing 15 pounds, which only added to her astonishment of the news, KTLA reported.

"I was in tiptop shape, and then the next three days, here’s this little rascal," she said. “The shock is just amazing."

Baby Liam was reportedly in intensive care for a few days following his birth but is healthy overall.

His parents, who were not expecting to have another baby at this point in their lives, told KTLA they were ecstatic about their newest bundle of joy.

“We waited a whole day before we told any of our family," Beth Clay said. "Just so we could absorb what was actually happening, it's huge."