College student finishes her final exam while in labor

A college student in Kansas City, Missouri was determined to finish her finals on time—even though she was about to give birth.

Nayzia Thomas, a sophomore at Johnson County Community College, had planned to get all of her finals done before she went into labor. Her psychology final was due on December 11 and she worked on it up until she gave birth at 1:30 pm the following day.

“School is so important to me,” Thomas told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “I didn’t want [the pregnancy] to be in the way. That’s what people expect. You’re a teen mom, you’re a young mother. That’s why my mom took that picture.”

Her mom posted took a picture of her and said the image “encompassed who her daughter is.”

The original tweet went viral, receiving more than 28,000 retweets and 133,000 likes.

A follow-up tweet showed the baby’s father lying in the hospital bed with her—noting that she had a “healthy baby boy” and finished the semester with a 3.5 GPA.