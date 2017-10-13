Man walks to hospital with knife in chest after being stabbed in heart, reports say

Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old former EMT checked himself into a local hospital on Monday after being stabbed in the heart. Mohamed Ramirez, who underwent emergency surgery at Elmhurst Hospital, managed to walk five blocks after the attack and showed up with the blade still lodged in his chest, CBS New York reported.

“It’s crazy because I always see him around,” Larry Grande, Ramirez’s neighbor, told the news outlet. “He looked like a good guy, like no one has anything bad against him.”

Authorities were studying surveillance footage from outside the apartment complex near Elmhurst Gardens for possible clues.

It was not clear if Ramirez knew his attacker.

“This area is really save. I never seen anything wrong here, never, never, never,” Leo Fermin, a neighbor, told CBS New York.