Former 'world's heaviest woman' dies after weight-loss surgery

An Egyptian woman who once held the title of “world’s heaviest woman” died in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, her doctors said. Eman Abdul Atti, who at one point reportedly weighed over 1,100 pounds, was 37.

Burjeel Hospital, which had a team of 20 doctors caring for Atti, said the woman died at 4:35 a.m. on Monday due to complications from her weight, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction. They blamed her weight issues on a thyroid condition.

Atti arrived at Burjeel Hospital from India in May, after she was airlifted from her home with the aid of a crane to undergo a weight loss procedure. She had not walked in 25 years but had reportedly lost more than 660 pounds after undergoing the bariatric procedure in March.

At the time, hospital officials told BBC News that Atti was dealing with cardiac issues, a bacterial infection and bed sores. Her former doctor at Saifee Hospital had clashed with the woman’s family during her hospitalization. Her sister accused the hospital of exaggerating her weight loss, and said she was suffering seizures and not stable enough to transfer hospitals.

