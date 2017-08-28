FDA steps up scrutiny of regenerative medicine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is stepping up efforts to better regulate an emerging field of medicine that holds significant promise for curing some of humanity's most troubling maladies by using the body's own cells.

A small number of "unscrupulous actors" have seized on the promise of regenerative medicine to mislead patients based on unproven, and in some cases, dangerously dubious products, the FDA said on Monday.

The agency said it had taken steps in the last few days to address the problem of "troubling products" being marketed in Florida and California.