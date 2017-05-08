'Heaviest woman' reportedly has cardiac issues after weight-loss procedure

Doctors treating an Egyptian woman believed to be have been the world’s heaviest before undergoing weight loss surgery said she is suffering from cardiac issues and bed sore infections. Eman Abd El Aty, who left an Indian hospital on Thursday for further treatment at a center in Abu Dhabi, was airlifted from her home with the help of a crane for the March procedure.

Abd El Aty, 36, has not walked in 25 years and at her heaviest, reportedly weighed about 1,100 pounds. She reportedly had lost more than 660 after undergoing the bariatric procedure, but doctors had warned about future complications due to her weak bones.

A team of more than 20 doctors is now treating Ab El Aty at Burjeel Hospital.

“She is currently facing several health conditions, including a cardiac issue, which is still under intensive investigation; severe urosepsis [a bacterial infection complicating a urinary tract infection]; and third degree infected bed sores,” a statement from the hospital said, according to BBC News.

The statement said doctors are focused on improving her condition and hope to have her sitting up with minimal to no assistance.

Her former doctor at Saifee Hospital, Muffazal Lakdawala, predicted that Ab El Aty is facing multiple surgeries to straighten her hips and knees, but had clashed with the woman’s family members during her hospitalization. A report by Mid-Day noted the hospital called authorities on Abd El Aty’s sister, Salem, who had accused the hospital of exaggerating her weight loss. Salim also claimed Abd El Aty was suffering seizures and was not stable enough to be moved.

Abd El Aty was placed on a special liquid diet to reduce her weight ahead of the bariatric procedure so that doctors could safely operate, BBC News reported.