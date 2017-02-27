Model's amazing journey from pregnant to 6-pack

A model mom has shown the incredible difference just six months can make, by sharing side-by-side shots which detail her journey from pregnancy to ripped six-pack.

Mom-of-two Tammy Hembrow, from Queensland, Australia, previously wowed her 5.6 million Instagram followers with these pictures — taken just eight weeks after she gave birth.

Thanks to her commitment to fitness, the stunning blonde fitness guru has completely snapped back into shape, and is now looking better than ever.

Posting these comparison shots yesterday, Tammy wrote: “Being a mum is the best thing I’ve ever experienced.

“The sleepless nights, the poo explosions, the endless spit ups, the tantrums, the first words, the giggles, the unconditional love, the snuggles.

“I love EVERYTHING about being a mama to my two little loves and I thank God every single day for giving me the best gifts I could have ever imagined. It’s a 24/7 job and it’s a job I LOVE."

