Nebraska mother of quadruplets dies unexpectedly at 36

A 36-year-old Nebraska mother of 8-year-old quadruplets has died unexpectedly.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Christina "Tina" Moore died Tuesday. Her family is awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Moore leaves behind her husband, Aaron, and the quadruplets, Jack, Joseph, Noah and Grace.

Aaron Moore says he feels lucky to have been married to Tina for 14 years. Milestones in the couple's life were chronicled by the Omaha World-Herald since the children were born in 2008.

Tina Moore always told the newspaper how much she cherished being a mother to the quadruplets.

Tina Moore's funeral will be held Tuesday in Papillion.