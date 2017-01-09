A mother has pleaded with youngsters to avoid taking Ecstasy – after posting pictures of her teenage daughter in a coma after she popped a pill.

Devastated Kerry Robinson took to Facebook to reveal the shocking dangers of taking the class-A drug.

She added to her warning by showing her 16 year-old daughter Leah in a hospital coma after taking Ecstasy over Christmas.

Kerry, of Wigan, a town in Greater Manchester, England, explained how her family’s own scare with Ecstasy came after Leah took what was believed to be the drug at a local party.

